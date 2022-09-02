ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 139,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.86. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 690.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

