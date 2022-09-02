IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $52,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.83. 5,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.51.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

