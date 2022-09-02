Immutable Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $326,332.42 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable has a market cap of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

About Immutable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

