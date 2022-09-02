Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.23

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.23 and traded as high as C$65.80. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$64.46, with a volume of 992,072 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.82.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.23. The firm has a market cap of C$41.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 10.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.