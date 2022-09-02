INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Shares Down 5.6%

INEO Tech Corp. (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

INEO Tech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.15.

About INEO Tech

(Get Rating)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc, offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.

Featured Articles

