InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) PT Raised to €10.20

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.60 ($9.80) to €10.20 ($10.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on InPost from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get InPost alerts:

InPost Stock Up 8.8 %

INPOY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. 3,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. InPost has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.