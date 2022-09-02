Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Buys $80,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at $693,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Michael Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Larry Michael Mertz acquired 51,749 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,480,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

