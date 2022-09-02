Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $23,220.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,768,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brightcove by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

