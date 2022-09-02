Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,914.70 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).

On Monday, July 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,208 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12).

On Monday, June 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 76.52 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.65. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 49.70 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

