Insider Buying: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Amar Doman acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:DBM traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.06. 130,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,727. The firm has a market cap of C$527.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

DBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

