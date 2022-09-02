Insider Buying: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Acquires A$56,800.00 in Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Hele purchased 10,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$56,800.00 ($39,720.28).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45.

Kelsian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

