Insider Buying: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75.

Open Text Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,614. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$69.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.