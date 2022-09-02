Insider Buying: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75.

Open Text Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,614. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$69.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.