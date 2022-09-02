Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) General Counsel Purchases $15,750.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 1.4 %

OPRX stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.70. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,310,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,012,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

