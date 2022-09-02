Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CFO Sells $774,461.30 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Popular by 138.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Popular by 30.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

