Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Sells 7,918 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50.
- On Monday, June 6th, Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08.
Vacasa Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on VCSA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
