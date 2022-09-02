Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $274,400.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55.

Shares of PCVX opened at $25.73 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

