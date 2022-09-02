Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 107,765 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,327 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 107,765 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 91,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

