International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.92

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.92 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.23). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21), with a volume of 66,023 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
International Personal Finance Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The company has a market cap of £212.31 million and a P/E ratio of 458.10.
International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance
In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,637.02).
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
Featured Stories
