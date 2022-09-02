International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 5%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

