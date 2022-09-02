International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.26

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.26 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($1.97). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 164.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 2,065,164 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,030.00.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.