Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.35) to €2.00 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISNPY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.