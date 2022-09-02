Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.35) to €2.00 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

