inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

