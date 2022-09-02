Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,652. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
