Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,652. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

