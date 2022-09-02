Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.66

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $19.83. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 46,204 shares trading hands.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

