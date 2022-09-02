Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $278.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.26). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.36), with a volume of 47,441 shares.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278. The company has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

