Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 134,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,735. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.