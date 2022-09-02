Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 134,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,735. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
