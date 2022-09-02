Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Friday. 28,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

