Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,342,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 412,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

