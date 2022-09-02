IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

IQV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.81. 4,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,655. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

