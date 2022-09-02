iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 8th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

