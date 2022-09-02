iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

