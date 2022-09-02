iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.