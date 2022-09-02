iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 61,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

