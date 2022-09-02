iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. 15,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,885. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

