iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Raised by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

