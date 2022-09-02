iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $22.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.