iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lowered by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 219,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,410. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

