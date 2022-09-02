iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

