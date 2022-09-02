iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

