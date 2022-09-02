iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFF opened at $32.84 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

