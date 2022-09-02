iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $9,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.21. The stock had a trading volume of 204,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.