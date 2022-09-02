iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.82. 281,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.55 and a 200 day moving average of $416.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

