iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,135.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 552,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. 205,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,049. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

