ITAM Games Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.