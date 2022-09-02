J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

J.Jill Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JILL opened at $16.90 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About J.Jill

Several analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

