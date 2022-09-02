Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $154,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,687. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,575,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $23,715,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

