Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 38,264 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $82,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,955. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

