Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,323,430 shares during the period. Stantec comprises about 2.7% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 9.06% of Stantec worth $505,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

