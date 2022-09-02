Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRP stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,904. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

